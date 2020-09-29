Hedman had an assist with two shots, two PIM and two blocks in Monday's 2-0 win over Dallas in Game 6.

Hedman drew an assist on Brayden Point's power-play goal in the first period and went on to log a team-leading 25:01 of ice time. The veteran defenseman was named the Conn Smythe Trophy winner as playoff MVP, beating out Point, after collecting 10 goals and 22 points with a plus-13 rating and 82 shots in his 25 games.