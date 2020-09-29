Hedman had an assist with two shots, two PIM and two blocks in Monday's 2-0 win over Dallas in Game 6.
Hedman drew an assist on Brayden Point's power-play goal in the first period and went on to log a team-leading 25:01 of ice time. The veteran defenseman was named the Conn Smythe Trophy winner as playoff MVP, beating out Point, after collecting 10 goals and 22 points with a plus-13 rating and 82 shots in his 25 games.
More News
-
Lightning's Victor Hedman: Sets up overtime winner•
-
Lightning's Victor Hedman: Another night of big production•
-
Lightning's Victor Hedman: Helps spark offense in Game 2•
-
Lightning's Victor Hedman: Quick equalizer in Game 6•
-
Lightning's Victor Hedman: Tallies seventh goal of postseason•
-
Lightning's Victor Hedman: Scores in fourth straight•