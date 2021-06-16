Hedman scored a power-play goal and added an assist in a 4-2 win over the Islanders on Tuesday in Game 2. He also provided three hits and two shots.

Hedman scored what proved to be the game-winner when he snapped a shot past Semyon Varlamov from the left circle midway through the third period, the first goal of the postseason for the veteran defenseman. He also assisted on Ondrej Palat's tally in the middle frame, giving Hedman his first multi-point game since the opening round. Hedman has 13 points in 13 playoff contests overall, albeit with a minus-5 rating.