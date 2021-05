Hedman may be the favorite to win a second Norris Trophy, reports TSN.ca.

The defender hasn't been as consistent this season as in years past, but he's still tied for third in scoring from the blue line with 44 points (nine goals, 35 assists). All 31 NHL coaches were polled about who they think should win the Norris trophy, and Hedman came out on top of the list for 22 of 31 coaches. We'll see where he ends up on awards night. Right now, he's mired in a five-game point drought.