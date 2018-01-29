Lightning's Victor Hedman: Traveling with team
Hedman departed with the team for Tampa Bay's four game road trip, Joe Smith of the Tampa Bay Times reports.
Thursday's tilt against Calgary would mark three weeks of Hedman being absent from the lineup, and since his original recovery timeline was 3-to-6 weeks, a return within the next week now seems like a possibility. The Swede was on an absolute tear before the ailment, notching 16 points (four goals, 12 assists) in 15 games, so hopefully Hedman will be able to pick up where he left off when he does take the ice.
