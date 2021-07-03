Hedman scored a power-play goal on two shots, dished an assist and blocked two shots in Friday's 6-3 win over the Canadiens in Game 3.

With his first-period tally, Hedman became an answer to a trivia question as the first play to score an NHL goal in all 12 months on the calendar, per Mark Scheig of The Hockey Writers and the NBC broadcast. He also made a nifty backhand pass to Ondrej Palat, who set up Jan Rutta for the opening goal. Hedman has been excellent in the postseason with two goals, 16 assists, 48 shots on net, 43 blocked shots and a plus-1 rating in 21 contests.