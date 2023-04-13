Hedman (rest) isn't expected to play Thursday versus Detroit, according to Gabby Shirley of Bally Sports Florida.
This contest is Tampa Bay's regular-season finale, so Hedman will finish the campaign with nine goals and 49 points in 76 appearances. He should be back in the lineup for the start of the playoffs.
