Namestnikov is out with a lower-body injury, Erik Erlendsson of LightningInsider.com reports.
This provides a little more detail as to why Namestnikov is out of action. This is his first absence of the campaign, and the Lightning will cover for him by inserting Haydn Fleury into the lineup.
