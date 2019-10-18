Lightning's Yanni Gourde: Goal drought at 10 games
Gourde picked up an assist Thursday in a 4-3 shootout victory over Boston.
Gourde remains without a goal in seven regular-season games this season and 10 total, dating back into early April. But he does have three assists. Gourde may never recapture the glory of his 64-point rookie season. But he can still be fantasy relevant in deeper formats.
