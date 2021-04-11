Gourde scored an empty-net goal and added an assist in Saturday's 3-0 win over Nashville. He also had three shots and one hit.

Gourde set up the game's opening goal 6:45 into the first period, sliding a perfect pass in front to Ross Colton for the only offense Tampa Bay would need. Gourde sealed the win in the final minute of regulation, jumping on a giveaway in the offensive zone and finishing off an easy empty-netter. He's now racked up one goal and five assists with a plus-5 rating over his last two games. He needs just one point to match the 30 he recorded in 70 games last season.