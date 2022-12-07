Kerfoot scored an empty-net goal and blocked three shots in Tuesday's 4-0 win over the Stars.

The Stars pulled Jake Oettinger down three goals in the third period, but the strategy didn't pay off for anyone but Kerfoot. It was the 28-year-old forward's first tally since Oct. 20, a span of 21 games in which he picked up a decent eight assists. Kerfoot has 11 points, 39 shots on net, 18 blocked shots and a plus-5 rating through 27 contests, serving mainly in a middle-six role as a two-way forward.