Kerfoot provided the overtime winner in Toronto's 5-4 victory over Tampa Bay in Game 4 on Monday.

Kerfoot hadn't registered a point over his last eight contests, including the first three outings of this series, but he came through when it mattered most. All the same, he shouldn't be counted on to make regular offensive contributions. Even with Monday's game going into overtime, Kerfoot logged just 12:22 of ice time. During the 2022-23 campaign, he had 10 goals and 32 points in 82 appearances.