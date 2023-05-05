Kerfoot scored a goal Thursday in a 3-2 loss to the Panthers in Game 2.

Kerfoot put the Leafs up 1-0 at 2:20 of the first period by stuffing in a rebound at the top of the crease. It was his second goal of the postseason. Kerfoot registered one shot and one hit in 11:14 after skating under 10 minutes in Game 1.