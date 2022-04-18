Kerfoot produced an assist and four blocked shots in Sunday's 4-2 win over the Islanders.
Kerfoot found Pierre Engvall for a goal at 10:49 of the second period. The 27-year-old Kerfoot has been bounced around the lineup a bit lately, but he saw second-line usage Sunday with Auston Matthews (undisclosed) sidelined. Kerfoot's up to 50 points for the first time in his five-year career, and he's added 69 hits, 63 blocked shots and a plus-19 rating in 76 appearances.
