Maple Leafs' Andreas Johnsson: Suiting up Thursday
Johnsson (illness) will rejoin the lineup versus Tampa Bay on Thursday, Paul Hendrick of the Maple Leafs' official site reports.
Johnsson missed the last two games due to illness, but appears to be healthy and ready to go. The winger is expected to slot into a bottom-six role, but could also get a look on the second power-play unit. It's been a breakout campaign for the rookie, as he notched 20 goals, 22 helpers and 126 shots and will look to carry his strong season into the playoffs.
