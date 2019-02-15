Johnsson (leg) won't return to Thursday's game against the Golden Knights, Kristen Shilton of TSN.ca reports.

Johnsson suffered his injury when he took a knee-on-knee hit from Vegas' Brayden McNabb early on in the second period of Thursday's contest. The Maple Leafs will hope Johnsson's not facing an extended absence, as he's been red hot recently, racking up five goals and nine points in his last six games, including a power-play goal before the injury Thursday.