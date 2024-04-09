Matthews notched a goal and an assist in Monday's 3-2 overtime win over the Penguins.
Matthews put the Leafs ahead 2-1 with a power-play goal 1:22 into the third period, beating Alex Nedeljkovic with a slapshot off the faceoff, before adding an assist on Jake McCabe's game-winner in overtime. Matthews has scored at least once in each of his last five games. He's up to 65 goals on the year, just the 13th player in NHL history to reach that mark in a season and the first since Alex Ovechkin in 2007.
