Matthews (undisclosed) won't return to Saturday's Game 4 versus the Bruins.
Matthews reportedly was ill during Game 3 on Wednesday, per Mark Masters of TSN, but it's unclear if his exit from Game 4 is related. Matthews should be considered day-to-day ahead of Tuesday's Game 5, pending an update from the Maple Leafs.
