Per Lance Hornby of The Toronto Sun, Matthews (illness) has been ruled out of the lineup Thursday versus Boston, according to coach Sheldon Keefe.

Matthews was on the ice Thursday for 30 minutes before the morning skate, but did not participate during regular practice. The superstar center was pulled from action between the second and third periods Saturday, and was unable to play in Game 5 on Tuesday. Matthews had a goal and two assists in Game 2, but he has not had a point in any of the three other games he has played in during the playoffs. The hope is that he will be good to go for Game 7, if Toronto can extend the series with a win Thursday.