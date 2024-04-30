Matthews (illness) will be a game-time decision for Game 5 against the Bruins on Tuesday. Coach Sheldon Keefe told reporters, "We'll see how the rest of the day goes," per David Alter of The Hockey News.
Matthews didn't stay on the ice long during the team's game-day skate, raising doubts regarding his availability. Still, if the 26-year-old California native can get the all-clear from the team doctors, he should immediately reclaim both his top-line and No. 1 power-play roles. By Matthews' standards, he has struggled offensively of late with just one goal in his last six outings.
