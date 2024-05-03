Matthews (illness) skated Friday but is still questionable heading into Game 7 against the Maple Leafs on Saturday. Coach Sheldon Keefe told reporters, "There's been progress ... but no determination on his availability," per Stephen Whyno of the Associated Press.
Matthews' availability almost certainly won't be confirmed until closer to puck drop Saturday, so fantasy players will likely have to take a wait-and-see approach. Despite not having the world-class center in the lineup, Toronto has managed to win back-to-back games to force a Game 7. If cleared to play, Matthews figures to unseat Max Domi on the top line and No. 1 power-play unit.
