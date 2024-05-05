Matthews recorded an assist, three shots on goal and six hits in Saturday's 2-1 overtime loss to the Bruins in Game 7.

Matthews missed Games 5 and 6 with an undisclosed injury, and he was able to play just 17:35 in Game 7. The 26-year-old contributed a helper on William Nylander's tally in the third period, but the Maple Leafs held that lead for just 1:21. Matthews ended the playoffs with four points, 20 shots on net, 25 hits and a plus-2 rating over five appearances. His four-year, $53 million contract extension, which he signed in August of 2023, kicks in next season.