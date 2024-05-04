Matthews (illness) will draw into the lineup for Game 7 versus the Bruins on Saturday, per Jonas Siegel of The Athletic.

Matthews missed the last two games due to an undisclosed injury, according to Emily Kaplan of ESPN, after exiting Game 4 due to an illness. The 26-year-old forward has a goal, three points and 17 shots in four playoff outings this year. Matthews was immensely important to the Leafs' offense during the regular season, providing 69 goals and 107 points across 81 appearances. He should see time on the top power-play unit even though he will start Saturday's contest alongside Pontus Holmberg and Calle Jarnkrok at even strength.