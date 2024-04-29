Matthews (illness), who was pulled from Game 4 against the Bruins on Saturday, was not in attendance for Monday's practice session, Joshua Kloke of The Athletic reports.

Matthews has produced points in just one of his last six appearances, though he racked up one goal and two helpers in that contest. The 26-year-old center's absence shouldn't come as a significant surprise considering he is trying to recover from a seemingly long-term illness that he tried to push through in Game 4. Without Matthews in the lineup, John Tavares could be given the first-line center role while Max Domi would likely move up to the No. 1 power-play unit. At this point, Matthews should be considered questionable ahead of Game 5 on Tuesday.