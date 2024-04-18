Matthews was held without a point despite a game-high 12 shots on net in Wednesday's 6-4 loss to the Lightning.

Neither team had anything to play for in the standings, but Matthews needed only one goal to become the ninth player in NHL history with 70 in a season, so his Leafs teammates fed him the puck at every opportunity. The closest he came to lighting the lamp was when he rocketed a shot off the post behind Matt Tomkins in the second period. Matthews instead had to settle for a franchise record 69 goals in 81 games, and his 107 points were a career high as well as the fourth-highest total in Toronto history, behind Doug Gilmour (127 in 1992-93 and 111 in 1993-94) and Darryl Sittler (117 in 1977-78).