Matthews (illness) will join the Leafs when they travel to Boston for Game 5 on Tuesday but remains questionable after coach Sheldon Keefe told reporters, "We're hopeful he's available and feeling good and back to himself," per ESPN's Kristen Shilton.

Matthews has scored just one goal in his last six contests despite having racked up 34 shots on net over that stretch. Without the world-class center at practice Tuesday, Toronto shifted Max Domi to center in addition to slotting him into Matthews' spot on the No. 1 power-play unit. Still, if Matthews can get even close to 100 percent, he should reclaim both those roles heading into Tuesday's tilt.