Matthews tallied a goal and added two assists in Monday's 3-2 win over the Bruins in Game 2.

Matthews assisted on Max Domi's goal midway through the first period before adding a second helper on John Tavares' power-play marker in the second. Matthews would then tally the eventual game-winner in the third, beating Linus Ullmark on a breakaway to put Toronto ahead 3-2 and even the series 1-1. It's an encouraging effort from Matthews and for the Leafs after the 26-year-old center was held off the scoresheet in Game 1. Matthews posted a league-high 69 goals and 107 points in 81 regular-season games.