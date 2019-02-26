Maple Leafs' Auston Matthews: Better than any Leaf in history

Matthews scored his 30th goal of the season Monday in a 5-3 win over the Sabres.

The goal extended his point streak to four games and five points (three goals, two assists). But more importantly, Matthews became the first Maple Leaf in franchise history to score 30 goals in each of his first three seasons. You know what to do.

