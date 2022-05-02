Matthews (rest) is set to suit up against Tampa Bay for Game 1 on Monday, Jonas Siegel of The Athletic reports.
With 60 goals this season, Matthews certainly earned a night off for the regular-season finale and now will retake his spot on the top line and No. 1 power-play for the Leafs. While the world-class center should certainly rack up plenty of points, his value in postseason pools will depend heavily on whether the Leafs can finally advance beyond the first round of the playoffs.
