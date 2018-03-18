Maple Leafs' Auston Matthews: Expected to return Tuesday

Maple Leafs coach Mike Babcock thinks Matthews (shoulder) will be fit to play in Tuesday's game against the Lightning, Mark Masters of TSN.ca reports.

Matthews has missed the last eight games for a Toronto club that is on the verge of clinching a spot in the postseason. The second-year phenom reportedly ditched his no-contact jersey for practice Saturday, which is the clear sign that he's on the verge of activation. Needless to say, Matthews' fantasy owners are going to be tracking his every move as he rounds out his recovery, and rightfully so -- the guy has 50 points (28 goals, 22 assists) through 53 games in 2017-18.