Maple Leafs' Auston Matthews: Expected to return Tuesday
Maple Leafs coach Mike Babcock thinks Matthews (shoulder) will be fit to play in Tuesday's game against the Lightning, Mark Masters of TSN.ca reports.
Matthews has missed the last eight games for a Toronto club that is on the verge of clinching a spot in the postseason. The second-year phenom reportedly ditched his no-contact jersey for practice Saturday, which is the clear sign that he's on the verge of activation. Needless to say, Matthews' fantasy owners are going to be tracking his every move as he rounds out his recovery, and rightfully so -- the guy has 50 points (28 goals, 22 assists) through 53 games in 2017-18.
More News
-
Maple Leafs' Auston Matthews: Sheds non-contact jersey•
-
Maple Leafs' Auston Matthews: Out again Thursday•
-
Maple Leafs' Auston Matthews: Ruled out against Dallas•
-
Maple Leafs' Auston Matthews: Status quo•
-
Maple Leafs' Auston Matthews: Not expected to play Saturday•
-
Maple Leafs' Auston Matthews: Skates ahead of team session•
-
Draft Prep: Blue Line (Defensemen) Tiers
Defensemen aren't Fantasy Hockey afterthoughts anymore. Here is how we rank them for 2017-...
-
Sleepers: Fiala, Jokinen have upside
You need to hit on some late-round picks to succeed in Fantasy, so here are a few to target...
-
Matthews leads Leafs' power play
Learn how to take advantage of the power play with our rundown of the best units in the le...
-
Goaltender Tiers: Trio on top
There aren't enough top-tier goaltenders to go around in Fantasy, so it makes sense to have...
-
Ovechkin still among elite at F?
Forwards are the backbone of any Fantasy roster, and we've got the best of the bunch ranked...
-
Positional battles: Start in Vegas
Where should Fantasy owners look for value? Often times they come from the victors in these...