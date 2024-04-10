Matthews scored a goal and added an assist Tuesday in a 5-2 victory over the Devils.
Matthews scored his 66th goal of the season, which extended his goal streak to six games (seven goals) and made him the first active NHL player to reach that mark. Alex Ovechkin had 65 goals in 2007-08. Matthews also became the first player to score at least 66 goals since Mario Lemieux scored 69 in 1995-96.
