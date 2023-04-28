Matthews scored a goal in Thursday's 4-2 loss to the Lightning in Game 5.
Matthews put in a rebound at the side of the net at 16:26 of the third with Ilya Samsonov pulled for a 6-on-5 advantage to stretch his goal streak to three games (four goals). He has put up points in all five of the Leafs postseason games (four goals, four assists).
