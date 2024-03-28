Matthews missed morning practice with an illness, according to Mark Masters of TSN, and will be a game-time decision Thursday versus Washington.

Matthews is on a five-game point streak in which he has four goals and 11 points. He leads the NHL with 59 goals and has 93 points in 70 games this season. Matthews had a huge game versus Washington on March 20, scoring a pair of goals and adding three assists. Check ahead of game-time for Matthews' status.