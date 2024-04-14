Matthews scored a power-play goal Saturday in a 5-4 overtime loss to Detroit.

The goal extended his goal streak to eight games (10 goals) and his point streak to 14 games (14 goals, 11 assists). Matthews became the first player to score 69 goals in a season since the great Mario Lemieux did it in 1995-96 (70 games). He has 107 points this season, which also sets a new career high. He had 106 in 2021-22. The Leafs finish the season with two road games in the state of Florida on Tuesday and Wednesday. So, 70 goals is in his crosshairs.