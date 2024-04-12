Matthews scored two goals Thursday in a 6-5 loss to New Jersey.

Matthews extended his goal streak to seven games and nine goals, and his point steak to 13 games and 24 points (13 goals, 11 assists) with goals 67 and 68 of the season. Matthews has three games remaining, but don't count on him playing all of those games. Yes, he's looking to hit the 70-goal mark, but remember that the Leafs sat Mitchell Marner last year when he had a real shot at 100 points. There are no guarantees, and the postseason is the priority.