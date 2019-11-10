Play

Maple Leafs' Auston Matthews: Just keeps putting up points

Matthews picked up two assists in a 3-2 shootout loss to the Flyers on Saturday.

He's riding a three-game, five-point streak that includes three assists. And the moustached one has 21 points in 18 games. Matthews continues to produce at an exceptional rate, but more will be asked of him with Mitch Marner out with injury. He should be able to respond.

