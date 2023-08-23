Matthews agreed to a four-year, $53 million contract extension with Toronto on Wednesday.

Matthews has one campaign left on his existing five-year, $58.195 million contract, so he's now committed to playing with the Maple Leafs through 2027-28. His $13.25 million cap hit is set to be the highest in the league in 2024-25, but Matthews' pay can be justified after reaching the 40-goal milestone in each of the last four years, including 2021-22, during which he scored 60 goals and 106 points in 73 outings en route to capturing the Hart Trophy. Matthews is also turning just 26 years old on Sept. 17, so this contract will only cover years in which he's in his prime.