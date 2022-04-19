Matthews (undisclosed) will miss out versus the Flyers on Tuesday but is expected to join the club for its upcoming three-game road trip, David Alter of The Hockey News reports.

Matthews was on an absolute tear before being sidelined due to his undisclosed issue. In his last 14 contests, the 24-year-old center racked up 13 goals and 12 helpers, including five power-play points. Despite a banner year, Matthews' 100-point campaign could fall into obscurity if the team is unable to put together some postseason success.