Matthews notched two assists during Tuesday's 4-3 loss to Philadelphia.

While not the goal explosion we are used to from Matthews, he did pick up two assists including one on the power play to start the third period. The 26-year old added four shots, one hit and a minus-1 rating in 23:04 of ice time. In his last five games, Matthews only has one goal and three assists to show for it. The recent slowdown in goals shouldn't be a major concern. He's still generating points and his shooting talent suggests a return to top goal-scoring form very soon.