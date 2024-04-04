Matthews scored a power-play goal in Wednesday's 4-1 loss to the Lightning.

The 26-year-old superstar blasted a one-timer past Andrei Vasilevskiy with exactly one minute left in the first period to tie the game at 1-1, but the rest of the night belonged to Tampa. Toronto has seven games left on its schedule, and Matthews is seven goals away from 70 -- a plateau no NHLer has reached in over three decades. Considering that he's bulged twine eight times in his last eight contests, Matthews has a very real chance of getting there.