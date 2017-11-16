Maple Leafs' Auston Matthews: Ruled out Thursday

Matthews (upper body) will not be available against the Devils on Thursday, Kristen Shilton of TSN.ca reports.

Matthews will miss his fourth straight outing as he continues to recover from his upper-body malady. The Leafs remain undefeated during the center's absence and will look to continue rolling versus New Jersey. With Matthews sidelined, Nikita Soshnikov will slot into the lineup.

