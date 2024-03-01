Matthews scored a goal Thursday in a 4-2 win over the Coyotes.

Matthews ended a two-game goal drought in the second period to make it 3-0 when he took a pass from linemate William Nylander and shot high-glove from the slot. It stood as the winner. It was Matthews' league-leading 53rd goal. He's 13 goals ahead of second-place Zach Hyman, and Matthews is on pace to tally more than 70 goals. Only two players in history, Mario Lemieux and Mike Bossy, have scored goals at a faster pace than Matthews, who has 351 goals in 538 career games (0.65 goals per game). With luck, Matthews could challenge the Great One atop the all-time goals list.