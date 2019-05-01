Maple Leafs' Auston Matthews: Sitting out World Championship
Matthews will not join Team USA for the 2019 IIHF World Championship, John Shannon of Sportsnet reports.
Matthews put together a solid playoff campaign with five goals and one assist in seven games, but it wasn't enough to propel the Leafs past the Bruins. Although a shoulder injury limited the world-class center to just 68 games, he still managed to set career highs in assists (36), points (73) and power-play goals (12). Barring another injury, the California native should be a near lock for the 70-point mark next season and could push for 80-plus.
More News
-
Maple Leafs' Auston Matthews: Keeps firing in Game 4•
-
Maple Leafs' Auston Matthews: Power-play monster•
-
Maple Leafs' Auston Matthews: Firing shots but not getting points•
-
Maple Leafs' Auston Matthews: No points in last three games•
-
Maple Leafs' Auston Matthews: Has 12 points in last 10 games•
-
Maple Leafs' Auston Matthews: Sets new career high in loss•
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Week 22
Our advanced computer model simulated every NHL game this week 10,000 times.
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Week 16
Our advanced computer model simulated every NHL game this week 10,000 times.
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Oct 22-28 picks
Our advanced computer model simulated every NHL game this week 10,000 times
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Oct 15-21
SportsLine's advanced computer model simulated every play this week 10,000 times
-
Fantasy Hockey rankings, busts, sleepers
Our advanced computer model simulated the entire 2018-19 NHL season 10,000 times
-
Defenseman Tiers preview
Many Fantasy leagues are won in the late rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...