Maple Leafs' Auston Matthews: Sitting out World Championship

Matthews will not join Team USA for the 2019 IIHF World Championship, John Shannon of Sportsnet reports.

Matthews put together a solid playoff campaign with five goals and one assist in seven games, but it wasn't enough to propel the Leafs past the Bruins. Although a shoulder injury limited the world-class center to just 68 games, he still managed to set career highs in assists (36), points (73) and power-play goals (12). Barring another injury, the California native should be a near lock for the 70-point mark next season and could push for 80-plus.