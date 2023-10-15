Matthews scored his second hat trick in as many games in a 7-4 win over Minnesota on Saturday.

Matthews is only the fifth player in NHL history to score a hattie in his first two games to start a season. He joins Alex Ovechkin (2017-18), Cy Denneny (1917-18), Joe Malone (1917-18) and Reg Noble (1917-18). Matthews is dialed in and healthy, and that's fantastic news for the Leafs and fantasy managers alike.