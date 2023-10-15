Matthews scored his second hat trick in as many games in a 7-4 win over Minnesota on Saturday.
Matthews is only the fifth player in NHL history to score a hattie in his first two games to start a season. He joins Alex Ovechkin (2017-18), Cy Denneny (1917-18), Joe Malone (1917-18) and Reg Noble (1917-18). Matthews is dialed in and healthy, and that's fantastic news for the Leafs and fantasy managers alike.
More News
-
Maple Leafs' Auston Matthews: Hat trick in opener•
-
Maple Leafs' Auston Matthews: Penalty kill time on horizon•
-
Maple Leafs' Auston Matthews: Makes four-year commitment to Leafs•
-
Maple Leafs' Auston Matthews: Eight-game, 11-point streak•
-
Maple Leafs' Auston Matthews: Scoring streak reaches seven games•
-
Maple Leafs' Auston Matthews: Four-game goal streak•