Matthews scored two goals and added an assist in Monday's 6-4 win over the Panthers.

Matthews extended Toronto's lead to 2-0 late in the opening period, pushing a T.J. Brodie feed past Sergei Bobrovsky for his 61st goal of the season, a new career high. Matthews would add an assist on a Tyler Bertuzzi marker in the second before scoring his 62nd goal with an empty-netter. The 26-year-old center has seven goals and 16 points in his last eight contests. Matthews is up to 98 points through 73 games this season as he looks to surpass the 100-point threshold for the second time in his eight-year NHL career.