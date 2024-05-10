McMann was sidelined for the last nine games of the season due to an MCL sprain, Terry Koshan of The Toronto Sun reports Friday.

McMann finished his rookie year having logged 56 games for the Leafs in which he notched 15 goals on 118 shots, nine assists and 117 hits while averaging 11:34 of ice time. The 27-year-old winger got plenty of looks on the first line with Auston Matthews this season and could be back in that role heading into 2024-25. With a full 82-game campaign, McMann should be capable of reaching the 20-goal threshold and pushing for the 40-point mark.