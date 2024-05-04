McMann (lower body) will not be in the lineup for Game 7 in Boston on Saturday, according to Joshua Kloke of The Athletic.

The good news is that McMann is getting closer after participating in Saturday's morning skate. The 27-year-old winger will miss his ninth straight game, but he could return in time for the start of Round 2 -- should Toronto advance past Boston. McMann had 15 goals, nine assists and 117 hits across 56 regular-season games in 2023-24.