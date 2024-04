McMann (lower body) could still be an option against Boston, likely returning for Game 5 or 6, Nick Barden of The Hockey News reports Thursday.

Based on McMann's reported timeline, he won't be available for Game 4 on Saturday. Considering the winger has yet to resume skating with the team, his continued absence shouldn't come as a surprise. Prior to getting hurt, the Alberta native managed just one point in his last eight appearances, despite seeing time in a top-line role.