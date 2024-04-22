McMann (lower body) was not on the ice ahead of Monday's Game 2 versus Boston, David Alter of The Hockey News reports.

McMann is poised to miss his fourth consecutive contest due to his lower-body injury. Prior to his absence, the 27-year-old center was struggling to produce with just one point in his last eight appearances. Whenever McMann is cleared to play, he figures to take on a middle-six role, though he has occasionally linked up with Auston Matthews on the first line. Until the team provides an update, McMann should probably be considered out indefinitely.