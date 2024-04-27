Per Terry Koshan of The Toronto Sun, McMann (lower body) is getting closer to returning to practice, according to coach Sheldon Keefe.

McMann missed the last two games of the regular season, and will miss his fourth straight playoff game Saturday, after he was injured Apr. 13 versus Detroit. McMann was a huge surprise this season, as he had 15 goals, nine assists and 117 hits in 56 regular-season games. He is still a possible option to return to action for the latter part of the opening round versus the Bruins.