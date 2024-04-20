McMann (lower body) will miss Game 1 against Boston on Saturday, per Lance Hornby of The Toronto Sun.

McMann was also absent from the final two contests of the regular season due to the injury. He finished the 2023-24 campaign with 15 goals, 24 points, 52 PIM and 117 hits across 56 outings. Although the Leafs will be without McMann, Calle Jarnkrok (hand) was activated off long-term injured reserve and will play versus the Bruins in his first appearance since March 14.